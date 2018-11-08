Virtusa (VRTU) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.241-1.259 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Virtusa also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Shares of VRTU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,425,480.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $569,270. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

