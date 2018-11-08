Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $1 Million in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Stryker accounts for 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.15.

SYK stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

