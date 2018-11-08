Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 34.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

