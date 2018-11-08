Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.07 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.53.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

