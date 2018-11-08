Vivid Coin Tops One Day Volume of $19.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $276,597.00 and $19.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00254308 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.10033858 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 4,022,262 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,657 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

