Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.88% and a negative return on equity of 80.68%.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,743. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $54,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,396.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,300 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,532,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,488,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 407,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 124.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 342,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 83,607 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 66,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

