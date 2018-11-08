Wade Allen Sells 1,998 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Wade Allen sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $90,169.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

