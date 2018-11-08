Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,270 Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 370.1% during the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 126.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 951.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,286,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

