Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) Stock

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. American Finance Trust accounts for 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,266,000. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $18.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

In other American Finance Trust news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil acquired 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $175,404 over the last 90 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/wagner-wealth-management-llc-invests-1-52-million-in-american-finance-trust-inc-afin-stock.html.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.