Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cummins by 38.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cummins by 29.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Cummins by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.72 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In related news, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $670,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $117,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,777. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/wagner-wealth-management-llc-raises-stake-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.