Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,061,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

DIS stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/walt-disney-co-dis-holdings-boosted-by-bkd-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.