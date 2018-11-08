Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ZIL2) a €10.00 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €10.73 ($12.47).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.58 ($8.81) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.