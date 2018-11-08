Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Waste Connections stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

