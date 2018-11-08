Waste Management, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at First Analysis issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE WM opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after buying an additional 1,851,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $125,649,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after buying an additional 1,102,457 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after buying an additional 624,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

