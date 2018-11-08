Waters Co. (WAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.18.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $198.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waters by 40.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $915,485,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Waters by 62.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 155,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 60,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Waters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

