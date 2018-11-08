Wavebase Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (PWV)

Wavebase (CURRENCY:PWV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Wavebase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Wavebase has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Wavebase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wavebase has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00253733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.05 or 0.10326939 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Wavebase Token Profile

Wavebase’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wavebase is peoplewaveico.io/blog. Wavebase’s official website is peoplewaveico.io. Wavebase’s official Twitter account is @peoplewavehr. The Reddit community for Wavebase is /r/peoplewaveico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wavebase Token Trading

Wavebase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavebase directly using U.S. dollars.

