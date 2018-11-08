Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $179,723,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $16,552,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

