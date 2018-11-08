Weatherford International (WFT) Given a $3.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:WFT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 21,419,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 614,832 shares during the last quarter.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

