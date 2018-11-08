Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Director John Joseph Crawford Sells 2,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Joseph Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $119,540.00.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,975,000 after buying an additional 440,873 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,162,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,507,000 after buying an additional 267,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 221,008 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,116,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,099,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Webster Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 131,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

