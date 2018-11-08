Wedbush Analysts Give Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) a $90.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. 7,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $1,564,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $44,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,619.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

