Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.66 Million Position in Cowen Inc (COWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.34% of Cowen worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 206,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 191.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 787,359 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 13.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Cowen Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $457.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cowen had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

