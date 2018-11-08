Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $1.93 Million in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 187,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 67.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.44. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

