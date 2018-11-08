Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bandwidth (BAND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND):

11/5/2018 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

11/1/2018 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.08 million and a PE ratio of 100.49. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $57.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,508 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $768,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,471 shares of company stock worth $2,924,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $823,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

