Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2018 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/8/2018 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2018 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/11/2018 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2018 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/26/2018 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2018 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2018 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/12/2018 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Match Group stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 64.07% and a net margin of 21.24%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,872 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Match Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,436,000 after buying an additional 669,868 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 355,723 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Match Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,507,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,288,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after buying an additional 741,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

