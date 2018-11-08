WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Position Cut by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,336,000 after acquiring an additional 299,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 25.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,923,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

NYSE WCG opened at $275.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.06 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

