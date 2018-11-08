WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $277.98 and last traded at $275.21. 1,821,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 511,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

