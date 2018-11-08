Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 324,821 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.76% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $274,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.07 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

