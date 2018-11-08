Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $221.58 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $221,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,624,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after purchasing an additional 595,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,074,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $234.08 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

