Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 342,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $258,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270,518 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,998,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,813,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 33,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,520,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

NYSE EV opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-position-in-eaton-vance-corp-ev.html.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.