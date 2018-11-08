Wendys (WEN) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wendys by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wendys by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wendys by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

