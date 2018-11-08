Western Copper and Gold (WRN) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) received a $2.00 price objective from HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

