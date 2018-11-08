Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

10/25/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

10/25/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

10/19/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

10/12/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,402. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Western New England Bancorp Inc alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.