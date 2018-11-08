Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Head to Head Survey

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Diamond Hill Investment Group does not pay a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 18.63% 16.45% 14.10% Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.57% 25.54% 16.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $133.79 million 2.82 $19.98 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million 4.25 $49.98 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

