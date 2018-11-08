Weyco Group (WEYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of WEYS opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,100 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $39,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $156,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,678.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,078 shares of company stock worth $383,747 in the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $233,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

