Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 46.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $187.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

