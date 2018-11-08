Whitbread plc (WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,955 ($64.75).

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LON WTB traded down GBX 16.30 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,588 ($59.95). The stock had a trading volume of 381,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a GBX 32.70 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, with a total value of £45,310 ($59,205.54).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

