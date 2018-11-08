WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $982,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

