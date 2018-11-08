Wiebe Tinga Sells 6,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HAS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.31. 74,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,147. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 30.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,698,000 after acquiring an additional 738,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,956,000 after acquiring an additional 224,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 701,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

