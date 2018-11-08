Wiki Token Market Cap Hits $0.00 (WIKI)

Wiki Token (CURRENCY:WIKI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Wiki Token token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00013231 BTC on exchanges. Wiki Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $340,519.00 worth of Wiki Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wiki Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00252968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.75 or 0.10316740 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wiki Token Profile

Wiki Token’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Wiki Token’s official website is wikitoken.bitcoinwiki.org. The Reddit community for Wiki Token is /r/WikiToken. Wiki Token’s official Twitter account is @wiki_token.

Buying and Selling Wiki Token

Wiki Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wiki Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

