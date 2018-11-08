Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WRD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 176,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,289. Wildhorse Resource Development has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 53.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

