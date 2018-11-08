William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sprint Corp (S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Sprint in a report released on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprint’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. Sprint’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sprint has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprint during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sprint during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprint during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sprint during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

