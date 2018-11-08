William Blair Weighs in on Cna Financial Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CNA)

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Cna Financial in a report released on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Cna Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cna Financial has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Natixis increased its stake in Cna Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 124,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the second quarter worth about $517,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Cna Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

