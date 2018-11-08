Williams Capital Reiterates “$129.00” Price Target for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.67.

XEC stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 235,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,841. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

