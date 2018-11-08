Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Receives $5.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Windstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,766. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.09. Windstream has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $3.55. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Windstream will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Windstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Windstream by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112,870 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Windstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.