Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $238.39.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

