Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,670,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,592,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,744,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 318.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,208.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2471 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

