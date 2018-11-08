Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,115,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,889,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,002,000 after purchasing an additional 560,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,888,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 664.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,469,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,784,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,121,000 after purchasing an additional 529,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MED raised their target price on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of CONE opened at $55.17 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

