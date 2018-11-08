Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.80 Million

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $461.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.10 million and the lowest is $433.50 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $450.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $536.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

WGO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,143. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $916.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.