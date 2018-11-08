WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the grocer’s stock.

MRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 250.42 ($3.27).

MRW stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.05 ($3.25). The company had a trading volume of 9,548,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

