Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,042. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

